Nancy Elaine Rankin

Nancy Elaine Chill Rankin, age 95, formerly of Warren, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on January 11, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She died peacefully in her home in Florence, Kentucky. Elaine is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, H. Dean Rankin... Read More

Carl W. Hall Funeral Services