Joseph C. "Joe" Harding

Joseph C. "Joe" Harding of Indianapolis, went home to Heaven on Thursday, October 20, 2016 at the age of 74. He fought lung cancer but lung cancer did not win, love did. Joe was born on November 5, 1941 in Indianapolis to the late Harold and Jeannette Harding. He graduated from Broad... Read More

Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple