Leonard M. Dunn

OXFORD — Leonard M. Dunn, 84, a resident of 108 Halifax Street, died Tuesday, June 30, 2009, at Brantwood Nursing Center. He was the son of the late Otha Dunn and Ella Jordan Dunn of Wake Forest, N.C. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Wright... Read More