Lawrence C. "LC" Dillard

Lawrence Clifton Dillard, 91, of 1941 Crestview Road, husband of Ruth Pettigrew Dillard, passed away Monday, December 13, 2010 at his home. Born in Six Mile, he was the son of the late Lawrence Clifton and Blanche Cox Dillard. "LC" lived and was born in the depression era, he spent... Read More

Dillard Memorial Funeral Home