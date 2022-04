Clark Hill Cowart

Clark Hill Cowart of Bells, TN, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2021 at the age of 79, after a brief illness. Clark was a member of Crosswinds Church of Christ in Three Way, Tn. He was a Godly man and was faithful in daily Bible study and prayer, and had a huge influence... Read More

