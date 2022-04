Patricia Jean Dretke

Patricia Jean Dretke A Celebration of Pat's life will be held on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Her nephew, Joe Brownlee, Jr. will be Officiating. Those unable to attend the service may go to www.paquelet.com and click on Facebook Live... Read More

Paquelet Funeral Homes