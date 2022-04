Mary Susan Kallus (McGrail)

The funeral Mass for Mary Susan McGrail Kallus will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Anniston with visitation with the family at 10 a.m. at the Church. Father Charley Alookaran will officiate. Susan was born March 30, 1932 in Charleston... Read More