CHARLES AHTO

AHTO--Charles Anthony, 88, passed away August 26, 2021. Charles was a lifelong resident of the communities of Madison, NJ and Florham Park, NJ as well as Lake Wallenpaupack, PA, where he enjoyed time with his family at their lake home. Family and friends are welcome to gather on Monday... Read More

Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home