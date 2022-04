Gary A. Finch Ph.D.

Finch, PhD., Gary A. Gary A. Finch passed early in the morning hours of Monday, January 15, 2018, at the age of 75. He was born on December 13, 1942, in West Bend, Wisconsin. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Kay (nee Anfinsen) for 52 years and loving father of Deb (John) Schilling... Read More