Robert F. Hoff

Robert F. Hoff Brighton - Died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Veterans Day, November 11, 2018. Bob was born 9/17/1922 to Frederick and Agnes O'Brien Hoff. He was the oldest of four children, including Jack, June and Freddy, all of whom predeceased him. He grew up in... Read More

