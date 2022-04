Gerald L. "Jerry" Massa

Gerald "Jerry" L. Massa, of Bristol, RI passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 29th. He was born in Syracuse, NY on January 19, 1955. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lois, who was the love of his life and his faithful cheerleader. He is also survived by brothers Dan... Read More

