Renee Huber

TIPP CITY - Renee C. Huber age 50 of Tipp City, Ohio died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her home in Tipp City, Ohio after a 2 year battle with Glioblastoma. She was born November 29, 1970 to the late Robert & Carol (Burnham) Langenkamp. She married Gerald Huber on June 4, 2005 at... Read More

N. J. Hogenkamp Sons, Inc. - Minster