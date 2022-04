Clarence Richard Highley

Clarence Richard Highley, 89 of Warren Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. Clarence was born on Oct. 17, 1932, to Ralph and Opal (Shelton) Highley. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1950. Graveside services will... Read More

Glancy H. Brown & Son Funeral Home