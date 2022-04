Janice Mae Bohling (Comfort)

JESUP – Janice Mae Bohling, 80 years old of Jesup, died Sunday, November 4, 2018, at her home. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. – Friday, November 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Jesup. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday November 8 also at the First United... Read More

White Funeral Home