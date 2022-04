Sayla Ann Hicks Swindall

FORT MCKAVETT Salya Ann Hicks Swindall of Fort McKavett, formerly of San Angelo, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2011. She was born on July 18, 1946, to Bradley and Lillian Hicks. She graduated from Jim Ned High School and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tuscola. She was... Read More