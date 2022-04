Roy Rogers Glassburn

Roy Rogers Glassburn KOKOMO - Roy Rogers Glassburn, age 70, passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2021 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Kokomo, IN. Roy was born in South Bend, IN to Samuel and Violet (Brothers) Glassburn. He was a graduate of John Adams High School in South Bend... Read More

