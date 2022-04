Arcelia "Sherrie" McConnell

March 6, 1924 - October 16, 2019 Sherrie McConnell passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. She was 95. She is now happily reunited with her husband, Lorimer ("Lorry"), and with all of her other loved ones who have passed on.She was born in Pirtleville, Arizona, and moved to Los... Read More