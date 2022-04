James Lynch

James Lynch HOPEWELL JUNCTION - James P. Lynch, 66, an area resident since 1958, died on February 16, 2021 at the Grand at River Valley. Born in Bronxville on March 5, 1954, James was the son of the late William and Catherine (Mitchell) Lynch. James spent his career as a landscaper... Read More

