James H. "Jim" Fyke

James H. "Jim" Fyke Old Hickory, TN Longtime public servant and Old Hickory native James H. "Jim" Fyke, 78, once described as the "nicest man in the world," passed away on June 20, 2017, following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was the son of Thomas Harold Fyke and Mary Louise Dillard... Read More

Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home & Woodlawn Memorial Park