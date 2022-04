Judith J. Decker

Judith J. Decker Judith J. Decker, 75, of Vestal passed away at Wilson Hospital on August 11, 2020. She was born in Johnson City, NY, to Paul and Lydia Kaschak. Judy was predeceased recently by her loving husband of 54 years, Edward C. Decker. She is also predeceased by her parents... Read More