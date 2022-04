Larry Sanford

Sanford, Larry 1941 - 2017 Larry Sanford, 76, passed away on November 26, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Doris Sanford and his sister Margaret. He is survived by his brother, Robert Sanford; his daughters, Nicki (Kathleen Ives) Skipper, Susan (Logan) Sanford... Read More

Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service - Northeast