Lawrence C. Gray

Lawrence C. Gray The Honorable Lawrence C. Gray, age 74, of Joliet, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with his family by his side. Born December 16, 1944 in Joliet, he was the son of Melville A., Sr. and Georgia (nee Cassidy) Gray, and was a... Read More

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory