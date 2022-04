Matthew Davisson

Matthew Davisson Age 45, of Joliet, IL passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 24, 2021. He was born on July 5, 1975, the son of the late Mary C. (nee Dwyer) and David A. Davisson in Joliet, IL. Matthew graduated with the Class of 1993 from Joliet West High School... Read More

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory