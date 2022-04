MARGARET GALLAGAN

Margaret T. Gallagan Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Margaret Gallagan (nee Hidi) passed away peacefully at home in Cranford, N.J., on July 10, 2015, at the age of 84. Viewing will be at Dooley's Funeral Home in Cranford from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday... Read More

Dooley Funeral Home