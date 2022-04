Lois Fails

Lois Johnson Fails 1933 ~ 2021 Lois Johnson Fails passed away peacefully at home on June 3, 2021 at the age of 87. Lois was born on June 10, 1933 in Riverton, Utah to James H. and Sophia Johnson. She was the 8th of 10 children. She grew up on a farm in Riverton. She graduated from... Read More

