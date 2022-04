Wanda Annette Massey "Ann" Imes

Wanda Annette "Ann" Massey Imes lost her battle with breast cancer on Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, at her home in Granbury. She had fought this battle for 18 months. God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around you and said, "Come with me." Memorials... Read More