Joan T. Sampedro

Joan T. Sampedro, 84, of North Ft. Myers, FL, and formerly of North Wales, PA, went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2016. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Frances Spross. She graduated from Mastbaum High School and the Tyler School of Art and... Read More

William R. May Funeral Home - North Wales