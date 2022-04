Patrick Yim Jr.

Patrick Yim Jr., 78 of Honolulu, passed away on November 22, 2013 peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Saint Francis Hospice Nuuanu. He was a graduate of Kaimuki High School in 1953. He served in the Marine Corps, and then became a Federal Firefighter totaling 36 years with the... Read More

Borthwick Mortuary