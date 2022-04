John David Slover

SLOVER, John David The world lost one of the greatest story tellers of all time. John David Slover, AKA, JD, AKA Grandad, born on December 17, 1924 in Sulphur, Ok passed away Monday, May 7, 2018 in Valley View, TX at the age of 93. He served his country as a Naval pilot. He then graduated... Read More