Jared Russell Gouge

Jared Russell Gouge Stewartstown Jared Russell Gouge, 14, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Jared was born at home in March of 2002. He came into the world quick, fast and in a hurry and never slowed down since that day. Jared was a freshman at Kennard Dale High School where... Read More

