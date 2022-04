Donald N. Gallagher

Donald N. Gallagher, age 68 of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Don was the wonderful husband of, Patricia Mellinger Gallagher, and the two shared many years of happiness together. Born 1952 in Wilmington, DE, Don was the son of the... Read More

