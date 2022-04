Bunnee Nicholson Grussing

Dorothy L. Nicholson Grussing, 'Bunnee" 67 of Worton, MD passed away on November 1, 2020 at home with her husband and daughter by her side. Bunnee was born on April 5, 1953 in Ft. Dix, NJ, daughter of the late Robert and Geraldine Higgs Nicholson. She was raised in Still Pond and... Read More

Galena Funeral Home