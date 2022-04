Ronald Homer Canida

Ronald "Ron" Homer Canida, 82, of Cambridge, Md., passed away Monday evening, Nov. 8, 2021, at home with his family by his side. Born on Feb. 10, 1939, in Keokuk, he was the son of the late William Leon Canida and Mabel Moyer Canida. Ron attended the local schools in Keokuk and... Read More

