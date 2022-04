James Delaney

James Delaney Brielle - James Delaney, of Brielle passed away on November 13, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick with his family by his side. He was the son of James J. Delaney and Ester Walling Delaney. Dr. Delaney was a graduate of Keyport High School and served during WWII and... Read More

