Margaret "Tina" Clites (Patsch)

CLITES MARGARET "TINA" (PATSCH) Age 55, of Pinellas Park, FL, on June 23, 2007. Daughter of Lydia and the late E. W. Patsch; Tina was a longtime resident of Dormont. She was an employee of the State of Pennsylvania in the Dept. of Public Assistance. She graduated in 1969 from Keystone... Read More