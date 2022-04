Darri Ann Johnson

Darri Ann Johnson, 53, of Kiefer went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2021. She was born May 23, 1968, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Victor and Winona Slaton. She graduated from Kiefer High School in 1986 and completed one semester at Northeastern University. Darri married William... Read More

