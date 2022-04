Lee L. Meyer

Lee L. Meyer De Pere - Lee L. Meyer age 83 died Friday night June 25th at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay He was born, January 26,1938 in Kiel, WI, son of the late Afred and Elvera Meyer. After graduating from Kiel High School. Lee attended Lakeland College before enlisting in the... Read More

