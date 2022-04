Richard Maes (Robert)

Richard (Robert) Maes Richard (Robert) Maes joined his adored wife Lydia Maes in heaven on April 16, 2021. He passed peacefully in the care of his children and grandkids at his home in Pueblo, Colo. He was born on the family ranch, in Kim, Colo., on April 1, 1936, the youngest child... Read More

Imperial Memorial Gardens