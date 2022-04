Stephen McEWEN

McEWEN, Stephen "Rick" with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Rick McEwen 73, of Tampa, on Feb. 27, 2021. He was born in Ft. Myers, FL on Dec. 20, 1947, and resided in Tampa most of his life. He attended King High and UF. His decades long career with Channel 8 began... Read More

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel