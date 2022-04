Raymond Valaitis

VALAITIS, RAYMOND L. 86, of Thomas Leighton Blvd., passed away peacefully on Sunday at the Philip Hulitar Home and Hospice Center of RI, Providence. He was the husband of Joan D. (Lavallee) Valaitis. They were married for 57 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Bronislaw... Read More

J. J. Duffy A Life Celebration Home