Rev. Becky Waltman

Gaffney, S.C. - Rev. Zora Rebecca Dunn Waltman, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Smith Phayer Hospice House in Landrum. Born in Kings Mountain, NC, she was the widow of the late John Waltman, Jr. and daughter of the late Clyde Harrison and Cubie... Read More

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory