James William Rouse Jr.

James William Rouse, Jr. was born on July 13, 1944 to James William Rouse, Sr. and Melva Turnbow, and passed away on April 7, 2022. Our family will always cherish James, or Paw Paw as we all knew and loved him, as the kindest man with the biggest heart. His affection for us was... Read More

