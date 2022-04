Robert L. "Pete" Irwin

Robert L. "Pete" Irwin Robert L. "Pete" Irwin, 95, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 with family by his side in Westfield, Indiana. He was born on October 12, 1925, in Clarks Hill, Indiana, a son of the late Nettie (Baer) and James Irwin. He was also preceded in death by his... Read More

Myers Mortuary - Lebanon