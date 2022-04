Thelma Jo Hensley

Thelma Jo (Smith) Hensley, 79, of Argos passed away on Nov. 18, at 3:15 p.m. surrounded by her family at her residence. On May 10, 1942 in North Judson, she was born to Rolla and Grace (Minnix) Smith. She lived in the Argos community since 1963. On May 25, 1963 in Knox, she married... Read More

Earl-Grossman Funeral Home