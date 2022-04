Juanita Fischer

FISCHER, Juanita We celebrate the life of Mary Juanita Fischer, 90, who passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on June 7, 2017. Juanita was born on May 1, 1927, in Ponder, Texas. She grew up during the Great Depression and early on learned discipline and a good strong work ethic... Read More

