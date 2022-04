Joyce Dietrich

Joyce C. (Snyder) Dietrich, 79, of Lenhartsville, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. She was the wife of Clifford R. Dietrich with whom she celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in May. Born in Albany Township, she was the daughter of the late Roy R. and Velma A. (Kunkle) Snyder... Read More

Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc