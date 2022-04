Russell L. Topping

Russell L. Topping died on June 20, 2018 one week before his 83rd birthday.He was born in Troy, NY on June 27, 1935. He was the son of the late Margaret and Lee Topping of Troy. He graduated from La Salle Institute in Troy, Class of 1953. He received a BS in English, Class of 1957... Read More

