Loren Palmer

Loren Palmer 29 April 1925 - 4 April 2020 Loren Lewis Palmer passed away on April 4, 2020, of age related complications at the age of 94. He was born April 29, 1925, to Fred and Edna Palmer on a farm outside of Altamont, KS, the second of eight children. At the age of 17, Loren enlisted... Read More