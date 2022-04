William "Moose" Dietz

William "Moose" Dietz WARREN William "Moose" Dietz, 35, passed away. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Staton Funeral Home in Warren, with full fire de partment honors for William "Moose" Dietz of Howland, formerly of Braceville. Moose was born May 14, 1967, in Warren... Read More