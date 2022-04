Roger W. Miller

Roger W. Miller, 56, of Dalton, passed away at Allied Hospice in Scranton after a hard-fought, yearlong battle with cancer. His wife is the former Ginger Goble. The couple was married in 1988. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Robert B. and Lois Demming Miller. He was a... Read More

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home